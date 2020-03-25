Biden's claim he 'became a professor' after leaving Senate sparks confusion

Former Vice President Joe Biden appeared to have made some factual errors during a virtual roundtable on Wednesday regarding this claim that he "became a professor" after leaving the Senate.

During an online campaign event, Biden took questions from young people and while discussing the student debt crisis, Biden spoke about all the time he had spent on "campus."

"When I left the United States Senate, I became a professor at the University of Pennsylvania," Biden said. "And I've spent a lot of time -- and the University of Delaware has the Biden School as well, so I've spent a lot of time on campus with college students."

Biden, quite notably, became vice president of the United States under President Obama when he left the Senate in 2009. It was, however, in 2017 when he received the title of "Benjamin Franklin Presidential Practice Professor" from the University of Pennsylvania.

According to The Daily Pennsylvania, the university opened the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C., outside of its campus as part of the professorship.

In addition, Kate Bedingfield, a spokesperson for Biden at the time who now serves as his deputy campaign manager, told the paper, "He will not be teaching classes.”

Biden similarly claimed he "became a teacher" on the campaign trail back in February although he didn't specifically say where he taught.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.