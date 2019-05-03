Biden has been on wrong side of foreign policy issues for decades: former Bush assistant secretary of state

A former assistant secretary of state for President George W. Bush slammed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for dismissing the threat of China, saying the former vice president has been on the wrong side of foreign policy issues for the last four decades.

“On a personal level is he a friendly guy, but he has empirically had poor judgment particularly on foreign policy.. the examples are numerous,” Robert Charles said Friday on “Fox and Friends."

“Interestingly, Robert Gates in his book who criticizes almost nobody … noted that ‘Joe Biden has been wrong on almost every foreign policy and national security issue for the last four decades.’”

Biden drew bipartisan fury after expressing lack of concern over as a global competitor to the U.S. and mocked those taking the Chinese threat at a rally on Wednesday.

“China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man!” Biden exclaimed. “The fact that they have this great division between the China Sea and the mountains in the East -- I mean in the West. They can't figure out how they're going to deal with the corruption that exists within the system. They're not bad folks, folks. But guess what, they're not competition for us.”

Reacting to those remarks, Trump said Biden was among many politicians “naïve” over China. “For somebody to be so naive, and say China's not a problem – if Biden actually said that, that's a very dumb statement.”

Charles went on to list Biden’s foreign policy failures, ranging from opposition to military programs that brought down the Soviet Union to opposing the Usama Bin Laden raid.

“If you go back in time this is a guy who wanted to divide up Iraq. He opposed the Bin Laden raid. In favor of the phony Iran deal and sending cash to them,” the former assistant secretary of state said.

“Back in 1979, this is a guy who celebrated the Ayatollahs coming to power because he thought that was going to bring human rights. This is a guy that opposed the defense buildup of Ronald Reagan. He opposed the B-1. He opposed the B-2 that brought down … that policy direction brought down the Soviet Union. He opposed the MX missiles.”

“This is a country that right now kills about 13 million children through infanticide or abortion a year on their one child policy. They have about a million peaceful Muslims in prison camps up in the northwest for reeducation as good communists. They execute about 2400 of their people annually, a lot of them for dissidence." — Robert Charles

He went on to say that China, contrary to Biden, is “truly our number one potential adversary and our number one competitor in the world” and thinking otherwise is “beyond naïve.”

“This is a country that right now kills about 13 million children through infanticide or abortion a year on their one-child policy. They have about a million peaceful Muslims in prison camps up in the northwest for reeducation as good communists. They execute about 2400 of their people annually, a lot of them for dissidence,” Charles said.

“They have islands in the South China Sea that they built for disruption of international trade. They are pushing the limits on super computing to hack us. They have space weapons that they have tested.”