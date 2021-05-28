Biden White House 'progress' report conspicuously omits school re-openings

A "progress" report put out on Instagram by the White House is touting the Biden administration’s "successes" on reducing COVID-19 cases and increasing vaccinations -- while not including other key issues, like re-opening schools where the administration has struggled.

"We’ve turned the tide on a once-in-a-century crisis," the White House said in its Instagram post titled "Progress Under President Biden."

It highlighted a decrease in COVID-19 cases and death, as well as fewer unemployment findings and less hunger. It also hailed an increase in vaccinations, jobs growth, "people gaining health care coverage" and "small business confidence."

However, the White House chose not to include multiple other metrics, including the re-opening of schools. While schools have been open in many red states, many predominantly liberal areas where teachers unions hold significant political power have locked their school doors for most of the year.

Biden's administration pitched a low bar for success on the matter after he entered the White House -- with critics noting that a 100-day goal of 50% of schools offering at least one day of in-person learning had mostly been met before Jan. 20. Biden later distanced himself from that metric.

The Washington Post recently described Biden’s progress on getting schools open as "uneven," despite a massive stimulus package including money purportedly for schools to re-open "safely."

It cited research that found more than half of school districts in counties where former President Trump won were fully open in April, but where Biden won that number was just 25%.

Many commentators weren’t pleased with what they saw as an overly rosy picture of the state of America under Biden, noting that areas where Biden has struggled -- such as the crisis at the border, conflict in the Middle East, and rising gas prices -- were not mentioned in the graphic.

"What about all the negatives.. crime (up) peace in Middle East (down) expenses (up) your administration is a disaster! The vaccine came out under President Trump but you’re taking credit," one user wrote.

"Don’t forget about the increase in: Gas prices, crime, taxes, government handouts, inflation, consumer prices, lumber, steel, copper, supply chain issues, and illegal border crossings," another wrote.