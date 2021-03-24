Key Biden aides, including one with ties to dark money, not required to disclose personal finances

Three top aides to President Biden's COVID-19 response are exempt from the personal financial disclosure requirements that other members of his administration must file.

Senior adviser Anita Dunn, COVID-19 response coordinator Andy Slavitt and vaccine coordinator Bechara Choucair are exempt from the requirement to file publicly available personal financial disclosures, a White House official confirmed to Fox News.

Dunn worked as the managing director for liberal consulting firm SKDKnickerbocker, which received more than $10 million from the Sixteen Thirty Fund, which is part of a left-wing dark money network, between 2006 and 2019, according to the Capital Research Center.

The reports would have listed the income sources, former employers, debts and assets for Dunn, Slavitt and Choucair. Political appointees are usually required to disclose personal finances under ethics law if they are individuals who play a massive part of an administration.

Virginia Canter, chief ethics counsel at liberal watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), told ABC News that she "can't imagine" a White House official at Dunn's level not filing a public disclosure.

"If she is in the White House and is performing a substantive role, which I can't imagine somebody of her caliber not doing that, it would be better for her to be disclosing her conflicts of interest or make them make a public disclosure so her conflicts of interest can be assessed," said Canter, who served in the Obama administration.

A White House official told Fox News that none of the three officials met the thresholds to mandate the financial disclosure form.

"Anita Dunn and Andy Slavitt are special government employees required to file OGE Form 450 (Confidential Financial Disclosure Forms) based on their employment status (both as an SGE and their per annum salary)," the official said. "Bechara Couchair is a full-time employee required to file an OGE Form 450 based on his per annum salary."

"These individuals have completed 450 forms and are subject to all White House ethics and conflict of interest rules," the official added. "Our White House ethics officials review all 450 forms and provide rigorous counseling to inform staff members of their ethics obligations, including avoiding any potential conflicts of interest."

The disclosure revelation came after the Biden administration released financial records from many of its aides.

Among the companies that appear in financial records released Saturday for some senior White House staff are Microsoft Corp., which is working with the administration on the fallout from two big cyberattacks in recent months, and Facebook Inc., which is facing a federal antitrust lawsuit and congressional scrutiny over how it moderates content on its platform.

The disclosures from staff members and their spouses were published on the White House website, and include details of their assets, stock portfolios, income, nongovernmental positions and debts for 2020 through when they joined government service this year.

Fox News’ Cameron Cawthorne and Chad Day contributed to this report.