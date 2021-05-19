Biden reinstates climate official dumped by Trump

The White House has brought back the scientist responsible for overseeing the government’s climate reports after he was ousted by the Trump administration last year.

The Biden administration announced Dr. Michael Kuperberg had returned to the position of executive director of the U.S. Global Change Research Program, six months after he’d been reassigned from that post to one in the Department of Energy.

Officials emphasized that Kuperberg had provided nonpartisan scientific analysis for both Democratic and Republican administrations.

"As a scientist, it’s been my honor to serve the American people under Democratic and Republican administrations to help deliver science to inform solutions," Kuperberg said in a statement. "President Biden and Vice President Harris have committed to providing the muscle we need to mitigate the causes and impacts of climate change, and I look forward to continuing to serve this nation by helping USGCRP deliver nonpartisan, science-based results to guide those actions."

Kuperberg had been replaced by David Legates, a climatologist who has cast doubt on the severity of anthropogenic climate change. The Trump administration had also removed the chief scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which also studies climate change.

The last climate assessment in 2018 issued dire warnings about the need for government to address climate change. The Fifth National Climate Assessment is due in 2022 but isn’t expected to be finished until 2023.