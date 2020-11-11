Biden honors veterans with stop at Philadelphia memorial

President-elect Joe Biden marked Veterans Day by honoring America’s veterans during a stop at the Korean War Memorial in Philadelphia.

The former vice president and his wife Jill Biden on Wednesday laid a wreath at the memorial, which is located in the city’s Penn's Landing district.

BIDEN'S CABINET: A LOOK AT WHO'S BEING CONSIDERED

“Today, we honor the service of those who have worn the uniform of the Armed Forces of the United States,” Biden said in a tweet. “To our proud veterans – I will be a commander in chief who respects your sacrifice, understands your service, and will never betray the values you fought so bravely to defend.”

The Bidens were accompanied by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. Roughly 100 people – who occasionally clapped and cheered the Bidens – were gathered on the edges of the memorial.

While Biden was Philadelphia, President Trump and first lady Melania Trump marked Veterans Day with a visit to Arlington National Cemetery just outside of the nation’s capital.

During the general election, Biden repeatedly took aim at the president over a September report from The Atlantic that the president criticized U.S. service members on numerous occasions and referred to American war dead as “losers.” Biden included the president’s reported comments in his stump speech and highlighted that his late son Beau, who served in the military in the Kosovo conflict and the War in Iraq, and who was awarded the Bronze Star, "wasn't a sucker."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After the report went viral, the president, the White House and Trump’s reelection campaign all vigorously denied the allegations.