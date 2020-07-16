Biden uses Twitter hack in fundraising pitch

Joe Biden capitalized off a Wednesday afternoon Twitter hack to ask for donations to his campaign.

“I don’t have Bitcoin, and I’ll never ask you to send me any,” the former vice president wrote on Twitter.

“But if you want to chip in to help make Donald Trump a one-term President, you can do that here:” he said, linking his campaign’s donation page.

Apparent con artists hacked into the Twitter accounts of many prominent names, including Biden himself, to ask for Bitcoin donations.

The ruse included bogus tweets from Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Mike Bloomberg, Kanye West and a number of tech billionaires including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The hacked tweets offered to send $2,000 for every $1,000 sent to a bitcoin address.

Publicly available bitcoin records show that the scammer account has already received hundreds of transfers totaling more than $100,000 as of 6:30 p.m. ET. The account has transferred out approximately half that amount, but experts cautioned that scammers sometimes appear to distribute money so that their accounts appear legitimate.

BIDEN'S TWITTER ACCOUNT HACKED IN WIDE-RANGING 'SECURITY INCIDENT' THAT TARGETED OBAMA, GATES, OTHERS

Nearly an hour after the first accounts were hacked, Twitter put out a statement noting that it was aware of a “security incident impacting accounts on Twitter.” The company said it was investigating and working to fix it and promised an update shortly. Later in the evening many “verified” accounts on Twitter were unable to tweet, indicating that the site had triggered a kill-switch for high-profile accounts while the problem was under investigation.

Last month the Biden campaign sent an email to its supporters that highlighted "George Floyd's last words" in a message that included a link for people to donate to the campaign, a move which drew criticism from conservatives like Donald Trump Jr. Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"'I can't breathe.' 'I can't breathe,'" the email read. "George Floyd’s last words. But they didn’t die with him. They’re still being heard. They’re echoing across this nation." The email did not directly ask for people to donate to the Biden campaign, but at the bottom included a button that recipients could click to "donate to elect Joe Biden."

Fox News' Gregg Re and Tyler Olson contributed to this report.