©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

President-elect Joe Biden twisted ankle while playing with dog Major

The Bidens adopted Major in 2018, and acquired their first dog, Champ, after the 2008 election.

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
President-elect Joe Biden was hurt on Saturday and is expected to be examined by an orthopedist "out of an abundance of caution," according to officials. 

Biden's team released a statement saying the 78-year-old slipped "while playing with his dog Major, and twisted his ankle." 

President-elect Joe Biden and his dog, Major. 

"Out of an abundance of caution, he will be examined this afternoon by an orthopedist," his office said. 

Major is one of Joe and Jill Biden's two German shepherds and will be the first rescue dog to live in the White House. The Bidens adopted him from the Delaware Humane Society in 2018. Their other dog, Champ, they have had since 2008. 

The Bidens have also said they plan to get a cat. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.
