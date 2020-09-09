Biden retains edge over Trump in battleground Pennsylvania: poll

A new poll in the crucial general election battleground state of Pennsylvania indicates Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leading President Trump by 9 percentage points.

According to an NBC News/Marist public opinion survey released Wednesday, the former vice president tops Trump 53%-44% among likely voters in the Keystone State.

But an average of all of the most recent polls in Pennsylvania compiled by Real Clear Politics indicates a closer contest – with Biden edging the president by 4.3 points.

Pennsylvania – along with Michigan and Wisconsin – had been carried by the Democrats in presidential elections for a quarter-century. But Trump narrowly edged 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in all three states four years ago, helping him win the White House. Twenty electoral votes are up for grabs in Pennsylvania.

Biden – who was born and spent his first 10 years in Scranton, Pa., before moving to Delaware – retains strong ties to the Keystone State. During his three and a half decades representing neighboring Delaware in the Senate, he earned the nickname "Pennsylvania's third senator."

The former vice president kicked off his 2020 White House bid with events last year in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, and he has made numerous campaign stops in the state the past three months, including Harrisburg and Lancaster on Monday.

The president was most recently in Pennsylvania last week, campaigning in Latrobe.

Biden leads the president by nearly 20 points among likely voters in the suburbs, according to the NBC News/Marist poll. That’s a switch from four years ago, when exit polls indicated Trump topping 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton by nearly 10 points in the suburbs.

Trump’s approval rating and favorable ratings in the state remain underwater in the survey.

"With Trump's job approval rating and favorability upside down, he needs to reshuffle the deck to close the gap," Marist College Institute for Public Opinion director Lee Miringoff highlighted.

The NBC News/Marist poll was conducted Aug. 31-Sept. 7 with 771 likely voters in Pennsylvania questioned by live telephone operators. The survey’s sampling error is plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.