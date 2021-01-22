Expand / Collapse search
Biden admin freezes Trump HHS rule meant to lower insulin prices

The rule has been put on hold for 60 days pending review

By Brittany De Lea | Fox News
President Biden has been reversing or pausing some rules put in place under former President Donald Trump this week, including one designed to bring down the price of insulin.

The Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday announced that the directive would be put on hold among a number of other measures that were passed under Trump, but are not yet in effect.

The measure, signed off on in December, aimed to require some community health centers to deliver savings to low-income patients for insulin and epinephrine in a bid to bring down unaffordable prices.

The rule was scheduled to go into effect on Friday but has since been delayed until March 22.

On Wednesday, White House chief of staff Ron Klain directed agencies to pause orders signed towards the end of Trump’s term so they could be reviewed.

The order directs the administration to immediately withdraw rules that have been sent to the Office of Financial Research but not yet published in the Federal Register. For those that have been published, but are not yet effective, members are directed to "consider postponing the rules' effective dates for 60 days."

