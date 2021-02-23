Biden transition received donations from George Soros, Hollywood celebrities

President Biden’s transition team raised more than $20 million, including donations from renowned business moguls and staples of the Hollywood celebrity circuit like George Soros, Laurene Powell Jobs, and Robert De Niro.

The president’s team spent nearly $24.4 million through mid-February, according to data disclosed on Monday by the General Services Administration, but Biden also raised an astounding $22.1 million from private donors.

Donald Trump, by contrast, raised $6.5 million and Barack Obama raised about $4 million.

Transitions are typically paid for by a combination of public and private funds. Acceptance of government support is conditional upon agreeing to disclose donations, which are capped at $5,000 per individual.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TRANSITION COST NEARLY $20M MORE THAN TRUMP'S

Here’s a look at some of the major names who donated to Biden’s transition efforts:

Left-wing billionaire George Soros ($5,000)

DreamWorks cofounder Jeffrey Katzenberg: ($5,000)

"Family Guy" creator Seth MacFarlane ($5,000)

Fmr. Virginia Gov. Terence McAuliffe ($5,000)

Film producer Abigail Disney ($5,000)

Billionaire heiress Laurene Powell Jobs ($5,000)

Actress Sharon Stone ($5,000)

Actress Patricia Arquette (5,000)

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio ($5,000)

Famous investor James Chanos ($5,000)

Actress Jennifer Aniston ($5,000)

Actor Robert De Niro ($5,000)

As previously reported by FOX Business, because Trump contested the outcome of the 2020 election, Biden did not receive federal transition funds until the end of November. In the meantime, he continued to raise money from his supporters.

Biden’s transition has spent a sizable amount of money – almost $20 million more than the $4.7 million spent by Trump’s team over the comparable period in 2017.