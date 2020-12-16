Biden transition team deletes old ad hammering Buttigieg's lack of experience

President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team has deleted an ad from earlier this year hammering Pete Buttigieg’s lack of experience after Biden chose the former mayor to serve as transportation secretary.

Biden announced his pick Tuesday, calling the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., a "leader, patriot, and problem-solver."

"He speaks to the best of who we are as a nation," Biden wrote on Twitter Tuesday. "I am nominating him for Secretary of Transportation because he's equipped to take on the challenges at the intersection of jobs, infrastructure, equity, and climate."

The ad was published Feb. 8, but has since been deleted. It mocks Buttigieg for only ever handling projects like small infrastructure repairs and pet chip scanners.

The Biden transition team could not immediately be reached for comment on the deleted ad.

The ad, titled "Pete's Record," highlights the differences between the candidates, with dramatic music swelling playing as Biden’s experience and accomplishments are recited.

"Both Vice President Biden and former Mayor Buttigieg have taken on tough fights. Under threat of nuclear Iran, Joe Biden helped to negotiate the Iran deal," the ad says. "And under the threat of disappearing pets, Buttigieg negotiated lighter licensing regulations on pet chip scanners."

The mocking continued: "Both Vice President Biden and former Mayor Pete have helped shape our economy. Joe Biden helped save the auto industry, which revitalized the economy of the Midwest and led the passage and implementation of the recovery act, saving our economy from a depression. Pete Buttigieg revitalized the sidewalks of downtown South Bend by laying out decorative brick."

The ad also noted Buttigieg's decision to fire the city’s first African-American police chief.

Buttigieg’s campaign shot back at what it called "this classic Washington-style of politics."

"While Washington politics trivializes what goes on in communities like South Bend, South Bend residents who now have better jobs, rising income and new life in their city don’t think their lives are a Washington politician’s punchline," said the Buttigieg campaign national press secretary Chris Meagher at the time.

"The Vice President’s decision to run this ad speaks more to where he currently stands in this race than it does about Petes’ perspective as a mayor and a veteran," he said.

Biden pushed back with a similar attack against Buttigieg, calling it a risk "for this party to nominate someone who’s never held office higher than mayor of a town of 100,000 in Indiana."

Still, Buttigieg was one of the first former Democratic candidates to endorse Biden after the South Carolina primary. After that, Biden said of Buttigieg: "I don't think I've ever done this before, but he reminds me of my son Beau. I know that may not mean much to most people, but, to me, it's the highest compliment I can give any man or woman."

Buttigieg could score much-needed domestic experience in the role as many believe the 38-year-old will run for the presidency again.