Biden to tour Ida damage in New Jersey, New York, with 50 dead in Northeast

President Biden is touring the damage caused by Hurricane Ida in New Jersey and New York on Tuesday – a storm which left at least 50 dead in the northeast and caused historic flooding in the region.

The president is expected to receive a briefing from local leaders on the impacts of the hurricane in Somerset County, followed by a surveying of damage in Manville, New Jersey.

Later, the president is set to travel to Queens, New York, to survey storm damage there. He is expected to make remarks on his administration's efforts to aid in the response to the storm damage.

"I'm hoping to see the things that we're going to be able to fix permanently with the bill that we have in for infrastructure," Biden said as he departed the White House.

When asked how he'll get Democrats to stick together to pass the agenda, he laughed and said, "The sun's going to come out tomorrow."

The president's visit comes after he approved a disaster declaration for New York state, clearing the way for officials to access federal relief funding to aid recovery efforts.

The decision came one day after Biden approved a similar disaster declaration for six counties in New Jersey.

The action made federal funding available to affected individuals. The assistance, according to the White House, can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the storm.

At least 50 people were killed across six states as the remnants of Hurricane Ida brought record rainfall to the Eastern seaboard. The hurricane initially made landfall in Louisiana, causing major damage and leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's office said the hurricane resulted in more than $50 million in damage to public infrastructure and property, according to estimates from state and federal experts. Hochul directed an additional $378 million in existing FEMA funds toward disaster mitigation efforts within the state.

