Biden has single-digit lead over Trump in battleground New Hampshire: poll

A new general election survey in the battleground state of New Hampshire shows Joe Biden with a single-digit lead over President Trump if the November election was held right now.

The former vice president and presumptive Democratic nominee tops the GOP incumbent in the White House 49-42 percent among registered voters in the Granite State, according to a Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll released Thursday evening.

While New Hampshire’s known for traditionally holding the first primary in the race for the White House, it’s also quadrennially an important swing state in the general election. Four years ago, Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton edged Trump by less than 3,000 votes to capture the state’s four electoral votes.

According to the poll, Biden enjoys a large 17 percentage point lead among women, while Trump holds an 8 point lead among men. There’s also a wide educational divide, with Trump up by a whopping 45 points among those with a high school education or less. Biden has a 12-point advantage among those with college degree and leading by a massive 39 points among those with advanced degrees.

As expected, there’s an enormous partisan divide, with Republicans overwhelming supporting Trump and Democrats overwhelmingly backing Biden. The former vice president holds a 9 point lead among undeclared, or independent, voters.

The poll indicates the president’s underwater, with a 43 percent job approval rating and a 47 percent disapproval rating.

A majority of Granite States have unfavorable views of both Trump and Biden. The GOP incumbent stands at 43 percent favorable and 57 percent unfavorable, with the former vice president at 47-52 percent.

New Hampshire Institute of Politics executive director Neil Levesque noted that “like most of the country, New Hampshire is politically polarized and riven on the most talked-about issues of the moment.”

The Saint Anselm College poll was conducted June 13-16, with 1,072 registered voters in New Hampshire questioned by live telephone operators. The survey’s sampling error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.