Biden to deliver speech as ballot count shows him ahead of Trump

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will deliver a speech to the country in the coming hours.

The speech from the former vice president, scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Friday from his hometown of Wilmington, Del., comes as he creeps closer to defeating President Trump to win the White House.

Biden has narrowly pulled ahead of the president in the vote totals in the uncalled key battlegrounds of Pennsylvania and Georgia, and has slightly increased his razor-thin margin over Trump in Nevada, which has also yet to be called for either candidate.

According to Fox News projections, the former vice president has won 264 electoral votes -- six shy of the 270 needed to win the White House – with Trump at 214 electoral votes. Vote counting continues in five states that will decide the election: Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, and North Carolina.

Biden's campaign confirms to Fox News that Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, will speak first, followed by the former vice president. They also confirm that the duo’s spouses, Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff, will be in attendance at the Chase Center in downtown Wilmington.

Speaking to reporters Thursday with Harris at his side, Biden said “we continue to feel very good about where things stand. And we have no doubt that when the count is finished, Senator Harris and I will be the winners.”

Biden also emphasized that “each ballot must be counted and that’s what is going on now. And that’s how it should be. Democracy is sometimes messy, so sometimes it requires a little patience.”

And he asked “people to stay calm. The process is working. The count is being completed. And we will know soon.”

The president does not have plans to immediately concede the election.

The president, in a statement Friday afternoon, said “we believe the American people deserve to have full transparency into all vote counting and election certification, and that this is no longer about any single election. This is about the integrity of our entire election process."

"From the beginning we have said that all legal ballots must be counted and all illegal ballots should not be counted, yet we’ve met resistance for this basic principle by Democrats at every turn," Trump emphasized. "We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee the American people have confidence in our government. I will never give up fighting for you and our nation.”

The Trump campaign has already filed lawsuits in a number of states this week, seeking access to poll watching, as well as a federal lawsuit in Nevada urging officials to stop counting “illegal” ballots, claiming thousands of ballots were sent to non-residents and the deceased.

They’ve also requested a recount in Wisconsin, which has been called for Biden but where the former vice president holds a razor-thin margin over Trump. The Trump campaign will likely ask for a recount in Pennsylvania, and Georgia officials say there will be a recount in their state.

