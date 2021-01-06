Biden to nominate Merrick Garland for attorney general: sources

President-elect Joe Biden's pick for attorney general will be Judge Merrick Garland, three Democratic sources confirmed to Fox News.

Garland serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. President Barack Obama nominated him for the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016, but Senate Republicans blocked his confirmation.

Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

