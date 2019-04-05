Biden to make first public appearance since accusations of inappropriate touching

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday will make his first public appearance since a number of women came forward this week accusing him of inappropriate touching.

Biden, who is expected to formally announce his candidacy for president after Easter, is scheduled to speak at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

BIDEN TEAM CHARGES AHEAD WITH 2020 PLANS DESPITE ALLEGATIONS: IT'S ‘STRENGTHENED HIS RESOLVE’

The first woman to accuse Biden of inappropriate behavior was Nevada politician Lucy Flores, who said he came up behind her at a 2014 campaign event and kissed her on the back of the head.

Another accuser told the Washington Post that, when she was a White House intern in 2013, Biden put his head against hers and called her a "pretty girl." Another accuser, writer D.J. Hill, said Biden put his hand on her shoulder and dropped it down her back in a way that made her “very uncomfortable” at a 2012 fundraiser.

In all, seven women have come forward saying Biden’s touching made them uncomfortable.

In a video tweeted Thursday, Biden said, “Social norms are changing. I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying. Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility and I will meet it.”

He also explained his hugging, shaking hands and grabbing people by the shoulder as his attempt to “make a human connection” and said he’s worked his “whole life to empower women.”