Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Supreme Court
Published

Biden to get another judicial appointment to a key federal appeals court

Biden will get another opportunity to make a key judicial appointment

By Shannon Bream, Bill Mears | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 12Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

President Biden will get another opportunity to make a key judicial appointment on what is considered the second most important federal court.

Judge David Tatel of the DC Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has announced he is stepping down from full-time service on the bench. He will take senior status, meaning a reduced caseload.

He joins Merrick Garland—Biden’s nominee for Attorney General—in planning to leave the bench. That powerful court is considered something of a professional stepping-stone to the Supreme Court.  Chief Justice Roberts and Justices Thomas and Kavanaugh—along with the late Justices Scalia and Ginsburg—served on that appeals court, which hears many important cases dealing with congressional laws and executive actions.

BIDEN ADMIN TELLS SUPREME COURT OBAMACARE IS CONSTITUTIONAL, A REVERSAL OF TRUMP'S DOJ STANCE IN PENDING CASE

The DC Circuit currently has 7-4 majority of Democratic-appointed full-time judges. Three of the GOP-appointed judges were named by President Trump: Gregory Katsas, Neomi Rao, and Justin Walker. That court has issued a number of judicial setbacks to Trump-era policies on immigration, the environment, and other executive actions.

Biden could have more opportunities to make his mark on the federal courts—about a third of federal appeals court judges nationwide are eligible to step down from-full time service.

Tatel was named to the appeals court by President Clinton in 1994, taking Ginsburg's old seat. He is legally blind.

Shannon Bream currently serves as anchor of FOX News Channel's (FNC) FOX News @ Night with Shannon Bream (weekdays 11PM-12AM/ET). She joined the network in 2007 as a Washington D.C- based correspondent covering the Supreme Court.  

2020 Presidential Election