Biden to announce partnership with Uber, Lyft for free rides to COVID vaccination sites

President Biden on Tuesday is set to announce a partnership with ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft to provide free rides to anyone going to a COVID-19 vaccination aapointment through July 4, the White House said.

The White House said Tuesday that as part of the "historic commitment," Lyft and Uber would promote rides to and from tens of thousands of vaccination sites through their apps. Through the program, people will have the ability to simply select a vaccination site near them and follow directions to redeem their ride.

The feature is set to launch within the next two weeks.

"By helping Americans get a free ride to a vaccination site, Lyft and Uber are eliminating a potential barrier and driving America closer to the President’s goal of getting 70% of the U.S. adult population with at least one shot by July 4th," the White House said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the president is also set to announce Tuesday that some of the nation's largest community colleges will serve as vaccination sites for students, staff and local communities throughout May and June.

Biden is also set to announce funding that will be "immediately available" through the Federal Emergency Management Agency for states to fund more on-the-ground efforts to promote vaccinations in their communities, including phone banking, door-to-door canvassing, and pop-up vaccination sites in workplaces and churches.

The president set a new goal for 70% of Americans to receive at least the first dose of a COVID vaccine by July 4. As of Sunday, that number stands at 58%, White House coronavirus task force director Jeffrey Zients said.