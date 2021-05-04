Biden thanks 'conservatives' like McConnell for pushing vaccines

President Biden in a Covid-19 briefing Tuesday thanked Republicans pushing vaccination, singling out Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for praise.

Biden thanked "prominent conservatives like Mitch McConnell" and a "large group" of Republicans with medical training who are pushing Americans to get vaccinated so that life can return to normal.

The president said that the administration is working on expanding access further with a new website, vaccines.gov, and has set a goal of having 70% of Americans vaccinated with one dose by July 4. He added that he hopes to have 160 million Americans fully vaccinated by that date.

BIDEN'S NEW COVID-19 VACCINE GOAL AIMS FOR 160M FULLY VACCINATED AMERICANS BY JULY 4

A Fox News poll from late April found that 1 in 5 voters are not planning to schedule their inoculation at all. Republican women and those who identify as very conservative were the most likely to decline the jab. President Trump has told his supporters to get vaccinated and received the jab himself.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McConnell posted on Twitter about receiving his coronavirus vaccine in December and has been urging others to do the same. "Just received the safe, effective COVID vaccine following continuity-of-government protocols," McConnell said on Twitter after he received the shot. "Vaccines are how we beat this virus. Now back to continue fighting for a rescue package including a lot more money for distribution so more Americans can receive it as fast as possible."

A group of GOP doctors in Congress released a video last month urging Americans to get vaccinated, pointing to greater freedoms under the vaccine.

"The FDA did not skip any steps," says Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., addressing one potential concern about the vaccine.