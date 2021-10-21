Biden keeps telling bizarre Amtrak story that was already debunked

President Biden has repeatedly told a heartfelt story about his interactions with an Amtrak employee, even though the details of the story don't seem to add up.

Biden on Wednesday told the factually challenged Amtrak story for the fourth time in his presidency to date.

BIDEN’S BIZARRE AMTRAK STORY DOESN’T ADD UP

"About, uh, I guess it was seven years into my tenure as vice president, and I used to always like to take Amtrak home on Friday," Biden said while speaking at in Scranton, Pennsylvania. "... And a lot of the folks on Amtrak became my family, not a joke."

"Angelo Negri was from – you remember Ange?" he said. "Ange came up to me one day when they just had announced that I had flown one million-some, x-number of miles on Air Force aircraft."

"And Ange comes up, and I’m getting in the car, and he goes, ‘Joey, baby! What are you?’" the president continued, grabbing his cheek. "And I thought the Secret Service was going to shoot him."

"I said, ‘No, no, no, he’s good! He’s good!’" Biden added. "True story."

The president’s "true story" seems to be anything but – Fox News previously reported that the story does not add up.

Negri's obituary states he retired from Amtrak in 1993, while Biden was still a senator. Additionally, Biden's office celebrated him hitting 1 million miles on Air Force Two in 2015 and Negri passed away the year prior.

Biden's telling of the story has varied.

The president previously claimed it happened in the "fourth or fifth year" of his vice presidency, while most recently claiming it happened in the seventh year of his tenure.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In another version of the story that Biden has previously told, he was going back to visit his sick mother when the interaction happened, even though his mother, Catherine Eugenia Finnegan, died in 2010.

The White House did not provide comment on the president’s recent claim.

Fox News’ Evie Fordham contributed reporting.

Houston Keene is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find him on Twitter at @HoustonKeene.