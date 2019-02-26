Biden team 'collecting resumes' as former VP decides on 2020

A decision by former Vice President Joe Biden on running for the White House could still be more than a month away, but that’s not stopping members of his team from taking the initial steps to build a campaign structure.

“They’re collecting resumes but making no commitments,” a source close to Biden’s inner circle told Fox News on Tuesday. “They’re thinking about where people fit” into a possible presidential campaign. The source asked to remain anonymous to speak more freely.

With at least 10 Democrats already in the race – including Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kamala Harris of California, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota – the field for the 2020 Democratic nomination is quickly getting crowded. And at least a half-dozen other likely contenders are expected to make it official in the coming weeks.

Many of the White House hopefuls have already hired experienced staff in the early voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada. And veteran fundraising bundlers and donors are committing to already-declared Democratic presidential candidates.

“We know we’ll lose people,” the source acknowledged, with regard to the time Biden is taking to reach a decision.

But those concerns don’t appear to weigh too heavily on the former vice president when it comes to his timetable.

“If he loses one more organizer or state chair, he’s not going to let himself get pushed him,” the source added.

As he mulls making a third bid for the White House, Biden’s indicated he’s in no rush.

Speaking overseas at the Munich Security Conference earlier this month, the former vice president said, “I think there is a sufficient amount of time to do that. And I think we have a tendency, particularly in the States, to start the whole election process much too early. I think we should be focusing now on what needs to be done to alter some of the policies that are being promoted by the president."

Another person close to Biden – who also asked to remain anonymous to speak more freely – told Fox News that the former vice president is “definitely leaning towards yes.”

But the source emphasized that family concerns remain the top issue for Biden as he makes his decision.

Looking ahead in the calendar, Jill Biden’s book, "Where the Light Enters: Building a Family, Discovering Myself," is scheduled to be published in May. What that may say about her husband’s 2020 timetable and whether Biden would announce a presidential campaign ahead of his wife’s book tour is unclear.