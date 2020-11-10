Biden team can’t get intelligence reports until Trump concedes

President Donald Trump’s unwillingness to concede the 2020 presidential election has delayed the process by which national security information can be shared with President-Elect Joe Biden, the national intelligence director’s office said on Tuesday.

According to the Presidential Transition Act of 1963, the General Services Administration must first ascertain the winner of the election, which Trump is contesting, before providing intelligence briefings to the next administration.

Intelligence agencies have given general intelligence briefings -- with the exception of information about covert operations, sources and methods -- to presidential nominees since 1952. Biden started receiving them soon after he became the Democratic presidential nominee. It's unclear if he is still getting them.

Some presidents have allowed their successors to receive the President's Daily Brief, containing the nation's most sensitive intelligence information. Trump would have to authorize Biden to receive that brief.

Trump’s refusal to concede the election has also hampered Biden transition staffers from communicating with their counterparts in various government agencies. A formal recognition from the General Services Administration is needed to allow Biden transition staff access to federal workers and much of the information they’ll need.

