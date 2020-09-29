Expand / Collapse search
Biden says he will 'support the outcome' of the election, vows to be president for Democrats, Republicans

Biden went on to defend the process of mail-in voting

Brooke Singman
By Brooke Singman | Fox News
Biden: I am the Democratic Party right now'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden goes head to head with President Trump at the first presidential debate.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday said during the first presidential debate that he will “support the outcome” of the election, vowing, if elected, to be a president for both Republicans and Democrats.

Biden said that he will accept the results of the presidential election amid a back-and-forth with President Trump over potential voter fraud due to the unprecedented scale of mail-in ballots for November’s election amid the coronavirus pandemic.

PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE GETS PERSONAL AS BIDEN CALLS TRUMP A 'CLOWN,' TRUMP TELLS BIDEN HE'S NOT 'SMART'

“Here’s the deal,” Biden said. “They’ll count the ballots, some of the ballots in some states can’t be opened until Election Day.”

Biden went on to defend the process of mail-in voting, saying that “no one has established at all that there is fraud related to mail-in ballots.”

The president interrupted Biden, pointing to the primary race in June for Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., where she was only declared the winner in mid-August.

But Biden fired back: “He has no idea what he’s talking about.”

TRUMP ON SUPREME COURT OVERTURNING ROE V. WADE: 'THERE'S NOTHING HAPPENING THERE'

“I will accept and he will too, because you know why, once the winner is declared, that will be the end of it,” Biden said. “And if it’s me, fine, if it’s not me, I’ll support the outcome.”

He added: “I’ll be a president, not just for Democrats, but for Democrats and Republicans.”

Meanwhile, President Trump warned that “it could be months” until the election results are certified.

“This is going to be fraud like you’ve never seen,” Trump claimed.

Brooke Singman is a Politics Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @BrookeSingman.
