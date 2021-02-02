Biden State Dept. spokesperson Jalina Porter who said police are 'largest' national security threat responds

Jalina Porter, deputy spokesperson for the U.S. State Department under President Biden, said she should have "chosen words that were less passionate and spur-of-the moment" after her 2016 Facebook post claiming the "largest threat to U.S. national security are U.S. cops" came to light.

"Comments I made five years ago on my personal Facebook account as a private citizen were in response to the uncomfortable – and deeply painful – truth of race-based violence in America that has continued ever since," Porter said in a statement on Tuesday. "The pain I expressed was real. Nevertheless, I should’ve chosen words that were less passionate and spur-of-the moment, as well as more constructive."

"I, of course, know well that not all law enforcement officers pose a threat to our community. Today, I am proud to stand as the State Department’s first Black woman Deputy Spokesperson, a position that affords me an opportunity to be part of the ongoing conversation regarding nationwide equity and inclusion, as we work to enhance the power of America’s example overseas," Porter continued.

In a 2016 Facebook post, Porter wrote that U.S. cops posed the largest national security threat, greater than that of both Russian hackers and ISIS, because of killings of Black Americans.

"The largest threat to U.S. national security are U.S. cops," Porter said, as reported by The Washington Free Beacon. "Not ISIS, not Russian hackers, not anyone or anything else."

"If ya'll don't wake up and rise up to this truth, the genocide against Blacks in America will continue until we are near extinct," Porter said. "That’s not the world I seek to live in or create for myself and those around me."

Porter’s comments, according to the publication, were made in September 2016 – shortly after a video was released of an unarmed Black man, Terence Crutcher, being shot by police in Tulsa, Okla.

Porter previously served as a congressional staff member for Rep. Jerry McNerney, D-Calif., and former Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., who is a White House senior adviser.

Porter also worked for the Truman National Security Project, a nonprofit national security and foreign policy think tank.

