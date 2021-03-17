Biden 'may not be tough enough' to stand up to AOC, Bernie Sanders on filibuster: Tom Cotton

Sen. Tom Cotton R-Ark., said Wednesday that President Biden "may not be tough enough" to stand up against far-left Democrats like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sen. Bernie Sanders and others who want to change the Senate's filibuster rules.

BIDEN SUPPORTS CHANGING FILIBUSTER RULES IN SENATE

TOM COTTON: "If they don't want to change the rules, but what they want to change the practices and require people to be on the floor for extended periods of time, I've got news for them. I can be there around the clock for days on end. If it's required to stop things like amnesty for illegal aliens or statehood for Washington, D.C. or packing the Supreme Court, that's ultimately what the Democrats want. It's their far left...

They're angry that they don't have popular support for their agenda. So they're trying to change the rules and ram it through in this fleeting window when they have power before we win back the Senate and the House next year. That's ultimately what this is about. And that's why the Republicans are going to stand up firmly against that radical agenda...

You can imagine how much the pressure is coming from the White House, people like Ron Klain and others over there on the Democratic senators because they are beholden to their far left. Now look, Joe Biden may not be tough enough to stand up to people like Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders, but Joe Manchin and other Democrats have been so far."

