Joe Biden
Published

Biden says Stacey Abrams could be president if 'she wants'

Biden in Georgia thanked Abrams for 'empowering people to vote and to make their voices heard'

By Brittany De Lea | Fox News
Gov. Kemp slams Biden, Abrams for lying about Georgia election lawVideo

Gov. Kemp slams Biden, Abrams for lying about Georgia election law

Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp tells ‘Fox and Friends’ the ‘woke cancel culture movement’ has backfired on Democrats for not reading the bill.

President Biden on Thursday said Georgia voting rights activist Stacey Abrams could be president if she wanted to, amid suspicions that she will once again run for governor in the state.

Biden thanked Abrams in front of the crowd at a drive-in rally for "empowering people to vote and to make their voices heard."

"Stacey Abrams can be anything she wants to be — from whatever she chooses to president," Biden said.

"You’ve been amazing," Biden said, directed at Abrams.

STACEY ABRAMS GROUP LASHES OUT AFTER WASHINGTON POST FACT CHECK DOLES OUT 'PINOCCHIOS'

As previously reported by Fox News, The Washington Post gave Abrams two Pinnochios for statements she made about the GOP voting reform law. Abrams said the law would restrict hours allowed for early voting, which The Post classified as misleading since counties would be able to add additional hours if they chose.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp told Fox News in an interview on Thursday that Abrams and other critics were "lying" about the law that he signed in March.

It is expected that Abrams will challenge Kemp for the state’s governorship in 2022. Republicans have already launched a "Stop Stacey" campaign.

Abrams lost to Kemp in 2018, but Democrats showed in the 2020 elections that they have momentum in the state after winning both Senate seats.

Biden was the first presidential candidate since 1992 to win the state, while Democrats won both Senate runoff elections that were held at the beginning of this year.

