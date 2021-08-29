Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published
Last Update 1 hour ago

Biden slammed for appearing to look at his watch during ceremony for dead Marines

Biden was receiving the bodies of the 13 U.S. service members killed in Kabul

Tyler O'Neil
By Tyler O'Neil | Fox News
close
Veteran congressman demands Congress compel Biden to 'take back Bagram' air base Video

Veteran congressman demands Congress compel Biden to 'take back Bagram' air base

Rep. Jake Ellzey, R-TX, recalls his service in Afghanistan, reacts to withdrawal on 'America Reports'

Conservatives and veterans attacked President Biden for appearing to look at his watch during a ceremony for the 13 U.S. service members killed in an ISIS-K suicide bombing near the Kabul airport in Afghanistan last week. 

Biden met with the families of the troops killed in the attack, and he also attended the "dignified transfer" of the fallen troops, a military ritual of receiving the remains of those killed in foreign combat, while at Dover Air Force Base.

During the event, Biden appeared to look down at his watch, sparking criticism from conservatives.

"It's true. Joe Biden checked his watch during the dignified transfer of the servicemembers killing in Afghanistan at the airport. You can see him jerk his left hand to pull the watch out from under his sleeve, then look down at it," Nicholas Fondacaro, a news analyst for the Media Research Center, tweeted with a video.

"Many of us remember Pres Bush 41 checking his watch during a debate and how awful it looked (even though we all felt same way about that debate.) But this is shocking and will be remembered," former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, a Republican, tweeted with the video.

"Looks like he was being inconvenienced by having to show some respect for these American Heros [sic]," Samuel Williams, an Army veteran who fought in Operation Desert Storm, wrote on Twitter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There is nothing more important than paying your respects to America's fallen war heroes, Mr. President," Nile Gardner, a former aide to British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and director of The Heritage Foundation's Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, wrote on Twitter.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Tyler O'Neil is an editor at Fox News. He has written for numerous publications, including PJ Media, The Christian Post, and National Review. He is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.

More from Politics