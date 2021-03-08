Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MILITARY
Published

Biden pledges 'all-hands-on-deck effort' to end sexual assault in military

The president also created a White House Gender Policy Council

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
close
Air Force marks International Women's Day with all-female alertVideo

Air Force marks International Women's Day with all-female alert

341st Missile Wing commander Col. Anita Feugate Opperman on how the Air Force celebrates International Women's Day.

President Biden Monday underscored his administration's effort to end sexual assault in the military Monday.

"This is going to be an all-hands-on-deck effort under my administration to end the scourge of sexual assault in the military," Biden said during a speech from the White House's East Room.

"Now, we’re going to be focused on that from the very top. I know that we can do it. The U.S. Military has defeated American enemies on land, and air, and sea. And this is not beyond us. "

His speech came on International Women's Day and as the administration installed a White House Gender Policy Council, which aims to promote gender equity in the federal government.

BIDEN SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDERS ON COMBATING SEXUAL HARASSMENT, COINCIDING WITH CUOMO SCANDAL

The council's mandate includes combating "systemic biases and discrimination, including sexual harassment, and to support women’s human rights."

During his remarks, he also heaped praise on two female generals his administration elevated to serve as combatant commanders. Biden tapped Army Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson to lead the Southern Command and Air Force Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost to lead the Transportation Command.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I want to thank the Gen. Van Ovost and Lt. Gen. Richardson for their exemplary careers and service to our country," he said.

"You’re America’s patriotism at its finest. Undaunted and absolutely able to do anything by any obstacle ... it’s my great honor to serve as your commander-in-chief."

Sam Dorman is a reporter with Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DormanInDC or at facebook.com/SamDormanFoxNews

More from Politics