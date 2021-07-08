Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Published

Biden changes end of US combat mission in Afghanistan from Sept. 11 to Aug. 31

Biden says he will not send 'another generation to Afghanistan'

By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
President Biden said U.S. troops will be out of Afghanistan sooner than his original Sept. 11 deadline, telling reporters Thursday U.S. forces will be home by Aug. 31. 

The president pushed back on some congressional calls to remain in the Middle Eastern nation as the Taliban gains in strength.

"We did not go to Afghanistan to nation-build," he said, adding it is Afghanistan’s responsibility to protect its sovereignty. 

"Staying would have meant taking more U.S. causalities," Biden said. "I will not send another generation to war in Afghanistan."

