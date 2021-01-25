Expand / Collapse search
Trump Impeachment
Published

Biden says Dems won’t have the votes to convict Trump at impeachment

Senate Dems claim Trump incited a crowd prior to the riot at the Capitol

By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
House transfers article of impeachment to Senate

FOX News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram joins 'Special Report' with the latest.

President Joe Biden on Monday dealt Senate Democrats a blow when he said in an interview that it seems they will be unable to convict former President Trump — once again — during an impeachment trial.

House Democrats presented an article of impeachment to the Senate Monday night.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., one of nine House Democrats named as prosecutors in the upcoming trial, read the article of impeachment on the Senate floor.

Jim Jordan: Trump impeachment an 'obsession' with DemocratsVideo

Raskin quoted from Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which he said "prohibits any person who has "engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the United States from holding any office under the United States."

Biden told CNN that he does not believe that Senate Democrats will get 17 Republicans to vote to convict the former president. He said that his opinion might have been different if Trump remained in office for a few more months.

Republican denunciations of Trump have cooled since the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Instead, Republicans are presenting a tangle of legal arguments against the legitimacy of the trial and questioning whether Trump’s repeated demands to overturn Joe Biden’s election really amounted to incitement.

"The Senate has changed since I was there, but it hasn’t changed that much," Bidden said. Biden, however, said he agreed with Democrats that the trial "has to happen."

Fox News' Thomas Barrabi and the Associated Press contributed to this report

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

