Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden says 200 million people have died from COVID-19 as campaign gaffes continue

'It's estimated that 200 million people have died -- probably by the time I finish this talk,' Biden said

By Nick Givas | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 19Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden had another gaffe on Sunday when he said an estimated 200 million people have already died from the coronavirus, even though the number of American casualties is closer to 200,000.

"If Donald Trump has his way, the complications from COVID-19, which are well beyond what they should be -- it's estimated that 200 million people have died -- probably by the time I finish this talk," he said during a campaign speech.

The U.S. population is estimated to be slightly 328 million people, meaning nearly two-thirds of the nation would have perished from the disease by now if Biden's verbal screw-up was true.

JOE BIDEN ASSURES VOTERS HE'S 'NOT GOING NUTS' DURING CAMPAIGN STOP

This isn't the first time Biden has mixed up his math and made head-scratching remarks about the coronavirus mortality rate.

Back in June, Biden wrongly claimed 120 million people had died as a result of COVID-19, during a campaign stop in Pennsylvania.

“People don’t have a job, people don’t know where to go, they don’t know what to do,” he said. “Now we have over 120 million dead from COVID.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The former vice president was hit hard in the media at the time, with many questioning his mental facilities and asking if he is even fit to serve as commander-in-chief if he were to prevail in November over President Trump.

Nick Givas is a reporter with Fox News. You can find him on Twitter at @NGivasDC.
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election