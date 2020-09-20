Biden says 200 million people have died from COVID-19 as campaign gaffes continue

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden had another gaffe on Sunday when he said an estimated 200 million people have already died from the coronavirus, even though the number of American casualties is closer to 200,000.

"If Donald Trump has his way, the complications from COVID-19, which are well beyond what they should be -- it's estimated that 200 million people have died -- probably by the time I finish this talk," he said during a campaign speech.

The U.S. population is estimated to be slightly 328 million people, meaning nearly two-thirds of the nation would have perished from the disease by now if Biden's verbal screw-up was true.

This isn't the first time Biden has mixed up his math and made head-scratching remarks about the coronavirus mortality rate.

Back in June, Biden wrongly claimed 120 million people had died as a result of COVID-19, during a campaign stop in Pennsylvania.

“People don’t have a job, people don’t know where to go, they don’t know what to do,” he said. “Now we have over 120 million dead from COVID.”

The former vice president was hit hard in the media at the time, with many questioning his mental facilities and asking if he is even fit to serve as commander-in-chief if he were to prevail in November over President Trump.