Biden declares Russia threat 'national emergency,' lobs sanctions; 10 diplomats booted over election meddling

President Biden on Thursday signed an executive order declaring a "national emergency" over the threat from Russia, as his administration slapped new sanctions on the country.

The U.S. Department of State said it is expelling 10 officials from Russia’s bilateral mission.

"Today, we announced actions to hold the Russian Government to account for the SolarWinds intrusion, reports of bounties on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan, and attempts to interfere in the 2020 U.S. elections," Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a statement.

SECRETARY OF STATE BLINKEN VISITS AFGHANISTAN IN SURPRISE TRIP AFTER BIDEN TROOP ANNOUNCEMENT

The White House also released a letter to Congress stating that the president has issued "an Executive Order declaring a national emergency with respect to the unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States posed by specified harmful foreign activities of the Government of the Russian Federation."

The letter said that Russia had aimed to "undermine the conduct of free and fair democratic elections," engaged in "malicious cyber-enabled activities," targeted journalists and dissenters outside of its borders, and violated international law.

This, Biden said in the letter, constitutes "an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States."

Blinken's statement went into more detail, citing not only the SolarWinds hack that compromised many agencies in the federal government but also the poisoning of Alexi Navalny.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We remain concerned about Navalny’s health and treatment in prison, and call for his unconditional release," Blinken said. Navalny is currently in the custody of the Russian government and reported not to be well.

Blinken also emphasized, however, "the United States will also seek opportunities for cooperation with Russia, with the goal of building a more stable and predictable relationship consistent with U.S. interests."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.