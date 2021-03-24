Tom Homan: Biden created border crisis with rush to 'undo everything' Trump did on border security

Tom Homan, the former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), weighed in on the "crisis" at the southern border amid a surge of migrants on Wednesday, blaming the situation on the "hurry" to undo "everything Trump" put into place when it came to border security.

Homan, a Fox News contributor, made the statements on "America’s Newsroom" as U.S. officials prepare to ask authorities in Mexico and Guatemala to help stem migrant traffic, Reuters reported, citing White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s comments on Monday.

Homan said he would like to remind the Biden administration that former President Trump "had agreements with Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Mexico that they tore up within two weeks."

"Why they would tear up agreements with other countries that are the source of illegal immigration, an agreement that would help stem the flow of immigration is ridiculous," he continued, stressing that the administration "put themselves in this crisis" because "there’s such a hurry" to undo "everything Trump."

Biden has scrapped a number of Trump's policies which included having asylum seekers remain in Mexico instead of staying in the U.S. while they wait for their cases to be heard.

Homan noted on Wednesday that the tens of thousands of migrants entering the U.S. in a month could include those infected with COVID, criminals and people carrying drugs.

"That’s what makes this a national security crisis," he said.

Speaking on "Fox News Sunday," Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said that the number of people looking to enter the U.S. at the southern border could be the highest in 20 years, but claimed that this is because of the Trump administration's actions, not policy changes that took place in the early days of President Biden’s administration.

Homan said officials with the Biden administration "get on TV every day and lie about it [the situation at the border] saying it’s not a crisis, but if it is a crisis, it’s President Trump’s fault."

"President Trump gave us the most secure border in my career, which spanned almost 35 years," he continued. "They [the Biden administration] tore it apart in two weeks. What I would like from this administration is a little integrity. Get on national TV and tell the truth to the American people."

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment either.

Homan noted that illegal immigration decreased about six years ago under then President Trump because "we built thousands of detention beds, we detained people. We detained [them] until they saw a judge [and] 90% lost their cases. ICE removed them."

"We took away the enticements," he continued. "What are they [the Biden administration] doing now? The complete opposite by design."

"They’re not detaining people. They’re releasing them as quick as they can," Homan went on to say. "ICE has been gutted. They not deporting anyone and they [the Biden administration] keep offering more and more enticements."

He added that "this is what open borders looks like."

"Joe Biden has sold out this country and our national security and our border security to win an election. There is no other excuse," he continued.

