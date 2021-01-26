'Same problems' will resurface if Biden rolls back border wall construction, former NM governor warns

Former New Mexico Republican Gov. Susana Martinez warned Tuesday that it is "very wrong" for the Biden administration to halt the construction of the southern border wall, calling the fence a "piece of the security of our nation."

"We're certainly going to have the same problems that we did at the very beginning of President Trump's administration," Martinez told "America's Newsroom." "There was not enough wall, there weren't enough tools to make sure our borders were protected."

ARIZONA SHERIFF RIPS BIDEN'S IMMIGRATION ORDERS: 'POLITICAL THEATER'

President Biden last week signed an executive order that ends the construction of the wall at the southern border and issued a 100-day "pause" on deportations of illegal immigrants.

"We have no idea who these people are," Martinez said. "And they aren't going to be held. They'll be released in our communities just as they were released in my community when I was a young girl."

Martinez also scolded Congress for their absence on U.S. immigration policy. "We've had plenty of time to get together and reform the immigration laws. They don't want to because they want the division."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

SUSANA MARTINEZ: We'll have the same problems we did at the very beginning of President Trump's administration where there was not enough wall, there weren't enough tools to make sure that our borders were protected. The fence was a piece of the security of our nation. We are not a nation without our borders. I think it is very wrong to bring a halt to the construction of that border because of the thousands and thousands of people that are being invited to come to the United States to become citizens of the United States...

I know these issues on a daily basis. I know the people who are already charging people from Honduras, El Salvador, charging them to bring them to the U.S. border. It is a humanitarian issue but also a security of our nation...

That's why we have three branches of government and there are court orders that say deport these people who are criminals. Send them back to their countries of origin. By the strike of a pen the president has now said no, we’re not going to send them back. What is the point of the three branches of government if you cannot comply with court orders?