Joe Biden on Friday morning tweeted he and his wife, Jill, are sending their thoughts to President Trump and first lady Melania Trump and wishing "for a swift recovery" after the Trumps announced they'd tested positive for COVID-19.

The Democratic presidential nominee emphasized, "We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family."

Biden and Trump shared the same stage on Tuesday night in Cleveland, Ohio, as they debated for the first time in the presidential election. Debate moderator and 'Fox News Sunday' host Chris Wallace said Friday that the two candidates were standing approximately eight feet apart.

There's no word yet from the Biden campaign on when the former vice president was last tested for the coronavirus - or when he'll next be tested.

In August, the Biden campaign said that the former vice president and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, would be tested regularly for COVID-19 and that the campaign would make results public if either candidate tested positive.

Biden was scheduled to campaign Friday in Michigan. There's no word yet if his schedule was being altered.

While the president has been holding large rallies with many of his supporters not wearing masks or socially distanced from each other, Biden's been holding small scale in-person events, with people attending wearing masks and socially distanced.

Harris took to Twitter Friday morning to say that she and her husband Doug Emhoff "join Joe Biden and Dr. Biden in wishing President Trump and the First Lady a full and speedy recovery. We're keeping them and the entire Trump family in our thoughts."

Harris is scheduled to face off with Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at a vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City, Utah.

