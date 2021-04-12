Biden on pace to allow fewer refugees into US than Trump, humanitarian group says

President Biden's administration is on track to admit a record low number of refugees into the United States, according to a report by the International Rescue Committee.

The IRC released a study that examined the first half of the 2021 fiscal year, noting that only 2,050 refugees have been admitted.

The rate set so far would see the administration admit around 4,500 refugees this fiscal year — the lowest number by any president in U.S. history.

That number would be less than half of what the Trump administration admitted in the final year of his presidency.

The report claims that the Biden administration is refusing resettlement to refugees from "the world's worst displacement crises."

Overall, an estimated 1.4 million refugees need resettlement, but fewer than 1% of all refugees see admission.

The administration has taken criticism for dismantling the immigration policies put in place by former President Trump, and for its handling of the growing crisis at the southern border, with some calling his current lack of policies a "victory" for human traffickers.

"By rescinding the political asylum agreements we had with Mexico to remain in Mexico and Central American countries, we kept these applicants outside the United States," Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, said on "The Story" last week.

"The reversal of that policy under the Trump administration, with Biden reversing these policies, he has created a boondoggle for the traffickers, where they exploit these children," McCaul said. "They separate them from their parents in Central America, and take them up this very dangerous journey."