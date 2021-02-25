Past Biden, Psaki tweets criticizing Trump slammed after new Syria airstrikes

Past Twitter messages from President Biden and one of his top aides -- both criticizing former President Trump -- weren't appearing to age well Thursday after Biden ordered airstrikes against an Iranian-backed militia stronghold in Syria.

In 2017, Jen Psaki, now White House press secretary, questioned what the Trump administration’s "legal authority for strikes" was in Syria following a Trump-ordered military action.

"Assad is a brutal dictator," she tweeted, "But Syria is a sovereign country."

When Psaki’s nearly four-year-old tweet resurfaced, many Twitter users appreciated the irony.

US LAUNCHES AIRSTRIKE AGAINST IRANIAN-BACKED FORCES IN SYRIA

"Hey girl! guessing you circled back to this one, huh?" one user wrote.

"Great tweet. I look forward to you condemning @JoeBiden's illegal strikes in your press conference tomorrow," another person commented.

Even progressive U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., retweeted Psaki's old post, writing sarcastically "Great question."

In April 2017, the Trump administration launched airstrikes against Syria in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack the Assad regime carried out against its own people.

RAND PAUL: LOTS OF 'HYPOCRISY' BY BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ON IMMIGRATION, MIGRANT FACILITIES

In October 2019, then-presidential candidate Joe Biden called then-President Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Northern Syria "erratic" and "impulsive."

"The events of the past week … have had devastating clarity of just how dangerous this president is," Biden said during a speech in Iowa about Trump’s decision, which critics saw as "abandoning" Kurdish allies in the region.

In Thursday’s attack, the Biden administration targeted Iraqi border-based Shia militia groups, Kait’ib Hezbollah and Kait’ib Sayyid al Shuhada, which are suspected of having received funding and military support from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A senior official said the strike was a "shot across the bow" and a defensive strategy, intended to deter Iran and its militia from launching rockets at U.S. forces in the region, like the recent attacks in Iraq.