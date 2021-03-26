Biden 'torched his message of unity' in press conference remark about Trump and 2024: Pollster

President Joe Biden received failing grades from some voters when it came to the answers given to reporters during the first formal press conference of his presidency.

Pollster Lee Carter joined "Fox & Friends" to reveal voter responses to the president's comments on the 2024 election, Republican state voting legislation and other issues.

While Democrat voters graded him with an "A," Biden received "F"s from both Republican and independent voters for saying he had "no idea whether there will be a Republican Party" in 2024 after being asked if he believed he would face Donald Trump again in his reelection bid.

"It really torched his message of unity," Carter said. "He says he's a president for unity, and yet he says, 'I don't even know if there's a Republican Party.' He was completely dismissive of Donald Trump, laughed at him. And I think that's -- it sort of came to the front, how people -- how he really feels about the other side... it didn't go well for him."

The president's comment on GOP state voting legislation making "Jim Crow look like Jim Eagle" also fell flat in Carter's dials with an "F" grade from Republicans and "D" from independents.

"A lot of people just didn't understand what he was saying," Carter said. "What does this even mean? Like, 'Jim Eagle, who?'... It didn't make sense to people."

Carter concluded that Biden's overall "antagonistic" tone towards Republicans is leading to GOP voters rejecting the president's message of uniting the country.

"They don't believe that he knows Republicans," Carter said. "They don't believe that he's reaching out."