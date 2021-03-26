Expand / Collapse search
Biden press conference raises questions about fitness for office: Ronny Jackson

Former White House physician says 'every American' should be concerned

By Houston Keene | Fox News
Ari Fleischer, former White House press secretary, says he's 'never seen anything like' President Biden reading answers 'verbatim' from cards during his first solo press conference.

Texas Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson, a former White House physician, believes that President Biden's press conference performance raises questions about his fitness for office. 

The Texas congressman told Fox News on Friday that Biden's behavior at his first solo press conference Thursday — which came 64 days after he took office — "should concern every American who wants to know that their President is fit for duty and in control." 

"The President of the United States was armed with a picture book of friendly reporters to call on and with what appeared to be prepared answers, but he still could barely make it through his first press conference," said Jackson.

"If President Biden cannot handle questions from his cheerleaders in the White House press corps, then it is concerning to think about how he represents the American people when speaking to foreign leaders," the former White House physician continued.

"Politics aside, this should concern every American who wants to know that their President is fit for duty and in control." 

Biden, 78, stumbled multiple times and fell as he boarded Air Force One last week. White House press secretary Jen Psaki later dodged questions about whether the president was examined by a doctor after the fall.

Biden stumbles while walking up steps to Air Force OneVideo

The president was caught in photos appearing to use "cheat sheets" at his first press conference, photos revealed.

Only 25 reporters were allowed to attend the press conference, and only a select number of reporters were called on for their questions.

Biden drew criticism after he snubbed Fox News from asking questions while appearing to pick reporters from a pre-chosen list.

Houston Keene is a reporter for Fox News Digital

