Biden plans to meet with George Floyd's family on anniversary of his murder

President Biden plans to host the family of George Floyd at the White House on Tuesday, the one-year anniversary of Floyd's death.

Floyd, 46, died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes during an arrest.

His May 25, 2020, murder sparked months of protests across the U.S. against alleged police brutality and racism.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that Biden would mark the day but didn’t provide specifics.

The president previously set the date as the deadline for passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, a police reform bill that has stalled in the Senate after passing through the House in March.

The bill would ban chokeholds, end qualified immunity for law enforcement against civil lawsuits and create national standards for policing. Republicans oppose ending qualified immunity.

Psaki on Friday admitted the bill was "unlikely" to pass by Biden’s deadline but insisted progress continues to be made on it.

Floyd’s family also plans to host events with politicians and civil rights leaders in Minneapolis on Tuesday, the Star Tribune in Minneapolis reported.

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter last month in Floyd's death.

Three other former police officers await trial in connection with the case.

Defendants Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

