Biden: 'We believe we are on track to win this election'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said overnight that despite several states still being too close to call, his campaign is confident that he will be the next president of the United States.

As of Wednesday morning, several battleground states including Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin were still up in the air.

"We believe we are on track to win this election," Biden said in remarks while addressing supporters in Wilmington, Del. He also tweeted the statement.

Biden said it would "take a while" to learn the final result and called for patience, but said his campaign was "feeling real good about Wisconsin and Michigan," and that "we're going to win Pennsylvania" as well.

Early Wednesday morning, Biden was leading in Wisconsin and gaining ground in Michigan. President Trump was up by more than 12 percentage points in Pennsylvania, but that was with a large number of mail-in ballots still uncounted.

Fellow Democrats including Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., also said Biden would win Pennsylvania.

"When all the votes are counted Vice President Joe Biden is going to win Pennsylvania and be well on his way to necessary electoral votes to win the Presidency," Casey tweeted. "It's going to take time and we all need to exercise patience."

President Trump looked at the election night results differently, saying early Wednesday morning that the results were going in his favor.

"We're winning Pennsylvania by a tremendous amount," Trump said.