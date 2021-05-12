Biden doesn't believe there is ‘any significant portion' of Americans who won't get vaccinated

President Biden seemed optimistic that his administration would reach its goal of having 70 percent of American adults vaccinated by July 4, saying that he doesn’t believe there many Americans who are refusing to get vaccinated.

"I don't believe that the American people, there's any significant portion, people who refuse to get vaccinated," Biden said with confidence. "They keep hearing about how Republicans won’t, look - look if it's available, if it's nearby, if it's convenient, people are getting vaccinated. I believe the vast majority of Americans are going to get vaccinated.

BIDEN SAYS HE EXPECTS ‘A MORE AGGRESSIVE EFFORT’ TO RELAX CDC GUIDELINES FOR VACCINATED PEOPLE

"We're now on track to 60 percent of adults with at least one shot by next week. We still have a lot of work to do to get the vaccination rate to 70 percent. But I believe we're going to get there," he continued. Biden again highlighted that under CDC recommendations, vaccinated people don’t have to wear a mask unless they are in a large group and "you don't have to wear it inside if you're with people that have also been vaccinated."

CDC COULD EASE CORONAVIRUS INDOOR MASK GUIDANCE: FAUCI, GOTTLIEB

But according to a recent poll conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, a large portion of unvaccinated Americans still need some convincing and some say they absolutely will not get the shot. According to the poll, 11 percent of unvaccinated Americans say they definitely will get the shot, but 34 percent say they definitely won’t get it. There is also 27 percent of unvaccinated Americans who say they will probably get the jab and 27 percent who said they most likely won’t.

The agency said vaccinated people should still wear masks in public settings and when gathering in private with unvaccinated people from multiple households.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He also announced that 250 million doses of the vaccine had been administered since he’d taken office and touted the FDA’s authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and up on Wednesday.