Biden says 'no excuse' for looting in Philadelphia after Black man killed by police

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says there’s “no excuse whatsoever” for the ongoing looting and violence in Philadelphia.

The city’s been rocked for two straight nights by unrest following the death of 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who was fatally shot by police on Monday.

PHILADELPHIA REELS FROM SECOND STRAIGHT NIGHT OF UNREST AFTER FATAL POLICE SHOOTING

The former vice president, speaking with reporters after he and his wife Jill Biden cast their ballots in early voting in their hometown if Wilmington, Del., emphasized that “there is no excuse whatsoever for the looting and the violence. None whatsoever.”

Biden stressed that “to be able to protest is totally legitimate, totally reasonable.”

But in criticizing the looting, he pointed to the victim’s father. Walter Wallace, Sr. condemned the violence, telling reporters on Tuesday that “I would feel like everybody having respect for my family and my son to stop this violence and chaos that’s going on in this city with people that have businesses.”

Biden highlighted that moving forward, the questions of “how you diminish the prospect of lethal shooting and circumstances like the one we saw” will have to be answered.

And he said that if elected president, “that’s going to be part of the commission I set up to determine how we deal these changes.”

The Trump administration says it “stands proudly with law enforcement.” And in a statement, the White House charged that “the riots in Philadelphia are the most recent consequence of the Liberal Democrats’ war against the police.”

Several hundred members of the Pennsylvania National Guard are being sent to the city at the request of Philadelphia County to assist with responding to the unrest.