Biden says he has ‘no doubt’ he will defeat Trump when vote count is finished

Biden asks Americans to ‘stay calm’ while counting of votes continues in key battlegrounds

By Paul Steinhauser | Fox News
Joe Biden: The vote of the American people is sacred

Democratic nominee addresses the nation as presidential election votes continue to be counted across US

Joe Biden says he has “no doubt” that once the vote count is complete, he’ll defeat President Trump to win the White House.

Speaking to reporters Thursday with his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris at his side, the Democratic presidential nominee told reporters “we continue to feel very good about where things stand. And we have no doubt that when the count is finished, Senator Harris and I will be the winners.”

TRUMP CAMPAIGN PREDICTS VICTORY AS EARLY AS FRIDAY

Biden also emphasized that “each ballot must be counted and that’s what is going on now. And that’s how it should be. Democracy is sometimes messy, so sometimes it requires a little patience.”

And he asked “people to stay calm. The process is working. The count is being completed. And we will know soon.”

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., stands at left. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

According to Fox News projections, the former vice president has won 264 electoral votes -- six shy of the 270 needed to win the White House – with Trump at 214 electoral votes.

Vote counting continues in five key battleground states that will decide the election: Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, and North Carolina.

The former vice president's comments came hours after his campaign declared, “Our data shows that Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States.”

Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon, speaking to reporters, stressed that "counting is going to continue to show our path to victory.”

And she described the lawsuits filed by the president’s reelection campaign since Tuesday’s election in a handful of the key battlegrounds as “meritless and nothing more than an attempt to distract and delay what is now inevitable.”

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien told reporters on Thursday that the president “is alive and well.”

Stepien declared once again that the president “will win Pennsylvania.” He added that “the race in Arizona is getting closer and closer” and highlighted that Trump was still leading in Georgia and North Carolina.

Fox News Madeleine Rivera contributed to this report

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 
