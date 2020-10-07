Biden campaign resuming negative ads against President Trump

Former Vice President Joe Biden will resume airing negative ads against President Trump after he said he was suspending them following the commander-in-chief’s coronavirus diagnosis last Friday.

The campaign confirmed the move Wednesday evening, adding that its main goal is to show positive ads about the Democratic candidate rather than smear the president.

Trump announced in a tweet early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump both tested positive for COVID-19. Biden’s campaign pulled negative ads later in the day.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN BLASTS BIDEN FOR RUNNING NEGATIVE ADS WHILE PRESIDENT IS HOSPITALIZED

"Vice President Biden and our entire campaign are praying for President Trump and the First Lady to make a full recovery as soon as possible," Biden campaign national press secretary T.J. Ducklo told Fox News. "We think it's inappropriate to use the president's illness to score political points on our opponent, which is why we unilaterally took down our negative ads.”

The Democratic candidate also tweeted that “This cannot be a partisan moment.”

“It must be an American moment,” Biden wrote. “We have to come together as a nation.”

The situation looked serious Friday evening when President Trump flew to Walter Reed Medical Center aboard Marine One for treatment. He posted several videos to Twitter saying he felt great and received a hospital discharge Monday.

Over the weekend, Trump’s campaign noted that some negative ads were still running in multiple states.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“Despite pledging to stop his negative advertising, nearly 100 negative Biden ads slandering the president and lying about his record have aired today while the president is at Walter Reed," Andrew Clark, Trump 2020 Campaign rapid response director, told Fox News on Saturday. "Meanwhile, Joe Biden has continued to attack the president in his speeches."

But Biden’s team said some ads continued to air only because individual stations were sometimes slow to follow through with requests to pull them.

Fox News’ Marisa Schultz contributed to this report.