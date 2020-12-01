Biden pick Neera Tanden repudiated Michelle Obama catchphrase, said 'going high doesn't f--king work'

President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to head the Office and Management and Budget, Neera Tanden, in 2017 repudiated the Michelle Obama catchphrase "when they go low, we go high," tweeting that "going high doesn't f**king work."

Tanden, the chief executive of the Center for American Progress and a prolific Twitter user, has deleted more than 1,000 of her tweets, according to the New York Post, including many that were sharply critical of the same Republican senators she may need to vote for her confirmation. The tweet disavowing the Michelle Obama quote is among the tweets that are no longer on her timeline -- but it was saved on the Internet archive "Wayback Machine."

"One important lesson is that when they go low, going high doesn't f**king work," Tanden said.

BIDEN'S OMB PICK NEERA TANDEN ANGERS BERNIE SANDERS-ALLIED PROGRESSIVES

Michelle Obama coined the phrase during the 2016 presidential campaign in response to then-presidential candidate Donald Trump's personal insults against Hillary Clinton, the media and many others.

The resurfacing of the Tanden tweet also comes as Biden -- who would be Tanden's boss if she is confirmed by the Senate -- has been pushing for unity in the wake of his electoral win.

"I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide but unify," Biden said in his victory speech in Wilmington, Del. "Who doesn't see red states and blue states, only sees the United States."

BIDEN PREACHES UNITY, PROMISES TO ADDRESS CORONAVIRUS CRISIS IN FIRST SPEECH AS PRESIDENT-ELECT

"I understand the disappointment tonight," Biden said in a comment directed at Trump supporters. "But now let's give each other a chance. It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature ... To make progress we have to stop treating our opponents as our enemies. They are not our enemies, they are Americans."

Tanden has been the most controversial of Biden's picks so far, drawing criticism from the right and even some in the more progressive wing of the Democratic Party. Tanden has also drawn scrutiny for once allegedly punching a journalist after he asked a tough question to Clinton during an interview, though, according to the New York Times, she said she "pushed" the reporter and did not "slug" him.

The Biden presidential transition organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other Democrats, however, have lauded Tanden as a good choice for the incoming Biden administration. These include Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

"Such a great choice to lead OMB," Lee tweeted Monday. "@NeeraTanden will bring the experience and humanity urgently needed in this position. Congratulations!"

"I agree," Warren wrote, linking to a tweet from Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, calling Tanden "smart, experienced, and qualified" to become OMB director.

Fox News' Megan Henny contributed to this report.