Biden's entire national security team should resign: Rep. Andy Barr

FIRST ON FOX: A prominent House Republican is calling for the resignations of every individual on President Biden's national security team as part of a reckoning for what he called its "disorderly retreat from Afghanistan."

In a Wednesday letter obtained by Fox News, Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., specifically called out Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National security adviser Jake Sullivan, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley.

"Your precipitous, unconditional and disorderly retreat from Afghanistan that I and many of my colleagues warned against publicly for months and which ignored multiple damning intelligence assessments is the most disastrous, consequential and embarrassing American foreign policy catastrophe or our lifetime," said Barr.

Barr, who sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, added to already-mounting scrutiny of the administration's withdrawal from the war-torn nation. Elements of the withdrawal, such as scenes from Kabul's airport, have prompted comparisons to the U.S.'s actions in Saigon during the Vietnam War.

"Afghanistan has descended into chaos," Barr said, "with the Taliban taking control before we were able to remove all American citizens, our Afghan allies who risked their lives to fight alongside the United States, and all of our weapons, aircraft, vehicles and equipment from the country."

He added that "[w]orst of all, your surrender of Afghanistan is a slap in the face to the thousands of brave men and women in uniform who served with valor and gallantry in Afghanistan over the last twenty years."

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

In a speech Monday, Biden defended the withdrawal. "American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves," he said. "We gave them every chance to determine their own future. We could not provide them with the will to fight for that future."