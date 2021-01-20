Biden names interim agency heads amid delay in Cabinet confirmations
President Biden unveiled a list of officials on Wednesday who will serve as the interim heads of government agencies in the early days of his administration.
The officials will run their respective agencies until Biden’s slate of nominees can be vetted and approved in the Senate. Some officials, such as Retired Gen. Lloyd Austin, Biden’s choice to serve as secretary of defense, have already appeared before the Senate, while others are slated to do so in the coming days.
Biden had little choice but to name interim agency leaders due to delays in the confirmation process during a transition process marked by chilly relations with the Trump administration. The president will begin his term without a permanent national security team in place.
The full list of interim agency heads under the Biden administration can be viewed below.
Central Intelligence Agency: David Cohen
Department of Defense: David Norquist
Department of Energy: David Huizenga
Department of Health and Human Services: Norris Cochran
Department of Homeland Security: David Pekoske
Department of Justice: Monty Wilkinson
Department of Labor: Al Stewart
Department of State: Dan Smith
Department of Treasury: Andy Baukol
Office of the Direct of National Intelligence: Lora Shiao
General Services Administration: Katy Kale
National Aeronautics and Space Administration: Steve Jurczyk
National Endowment for the Arts: Ann Eilers
National Endowment for the Humanities: Adam Wolfson
Office of Management and Budget: Rob Fairweather
Office of National Drug Control Policy: Regina LaBelle
Office of Personnel Management: Kathy McGettigan
Small Business Administration: Tami Perriello
Social Security Administration: Andrew Saul
US Agency for International Development: Gloria Steele
US International Development Finance Corporation: Dev Jagadesan
US Mission to United Nations: Rich Mills
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative: Maria Pagan