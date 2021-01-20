Biden names interim agency heads amid delay in Cabinet confirmations

President Biden unveiled a list of officials on Wednesday who will serve as the interim heads of government agencies in the early days of his administration.

The officials will run their respective agencies until Biden’s slate of nominees can be vetted and approved in the Senate. Some officials, such as Retired Gen. Lloyd Austin, Biden’s choice to serve as secretary of defense, have already appeared before the Senate, while others are slated to do so in the coming days.

Biden had little choice but to name interim agency leaders due to delays in the confirmation process during a transition process marked by chilly relations with the Trump administration. The president will begin his term without a permanent national security team in place.

The full list of interim agency heads under the Biden administration can be viewed below.

Central Intelligence Agency: David Cohen

Department of Defense: David Norquist

Department of Energy: David Huizenga

Department of Health and Human Services: Norris Cochran

Department of Homeland Security: David Pekoske

Department of Justice: Monty Wilkinson

Department of Labor: Al Stewart

Department of State: Dan Smith

Department of Treasury: Andy Baukol

Office of the Direct of National Intelligence: Lora Shiao

General Services Administration: Katy Kale

National Aeronautics and Space Administration: Steve Jurczyk

National Endowment for the Arts: Ann Eilers

National Endowment for the Humanities: Adam Wolfson

Office of Management and Budget: Rob Fairweather

Office of National Drug Control Policy: Regina LaBelle

Office of Personnel Management: Kathy McGettigan

Small Business Administration: Tami Perriello

Social Security Administration: Andrew Saul

US Agency for International Development: Gloria Steele

US International Development Finance Corporation: Dev Jagadesan

US Mission to United Nations: Rich Mills

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative: Maria Pagan