Biden 'has an obligation to stand before the American people and answer the tough questions': Capri Cafaro

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has "an obligation to stand before the American people and answer the tough questions," former Democratic Ohio state Senator Capri Cafaro told “Fox & Friends First” on Monday.

Last week, Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris did not take questions from the press, despite positive coverage of the ticket's rollout from the mainstream media. The former vice president also failed to appear on any of the five Sunday morning news shows on the eve of the Democratic National Convention.

“I think there are two things at play," Cafaro said. "One, I think that you’re not seeing Joe Biden personally on the Sunday shows right before the Democratic National Convention [so] as not to step on any kind of momentum or star power trying to be created during those conventions in order to get a convention bump."

That, Cafaro added, is in keeping with “the larger overarching strategy of Joe Biden being in his basement ... it’s almost like a 'do no harm' strategy.”

“He’s anywhere from four to ten points ahead at this point, if you believe the polls,” she noted before adding that “there is this level of concern” that Biden could "step on himself and ruin the momentum that he may have.”

“He could only do that for so long," Cafaro said, "because I think that there is this narrative that is catching fire that he’s afraid to go in front of the camera. So, he is going to have to address that too"

She also pointed out that since “this is such a different type of campaign because of the pandemic, there isn’t those big rallies that you would see” or the “campaign trail vibe that you would usually be accustomed to during a presidential election cycle.”

“So he really has to get in front of the cameras in order to connect with the people,” Cafaro said.

She concluded by speculating that perhaps Harris and Biden will appear together in interviews moving forward “to try to play off one another, bring that different kind of youth, enthusiasm and sparkle and that articulate kind of bulldog-ness that we’ve seen Kamala Harris bring to the debate stage ... against Joe Biden.”

Fox News’ Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report.